Weekly inflation slides down by 0.30 percent

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.30 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on March 02.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 240.57 points as compared to 241.29 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 41.07 percent.

During the week under review, the items whose prices increased the most compared to the same week a year ago were bananas (7.34%), long cloth (3.44%), energy saver (3.33%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (2.48%), gur (2.03%), cooked daal (1.87%), tea packet (1.79%), match box (1.66%), lawn printed (1.52%), cooking oil 5 litre (1.45%) and sugar (1.07%).

The items which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included onions (13.24%), eggs (6.11%), garlic (4.24%), chicken (2.00%), tomatoes (0.59%), pulse gram (0.38%) and potatoes (0.33%), non-food items, LPG (1.84%) and petrol (1.80%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (56.29%), chillies powdered (7.42%) and electricity charges for q1 (6.64%).

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption group from Rs 17,732-22-888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 witnessed decrease of 0.09 percent, 0.12 percent, 0.20 percent, and 0.43 percent respectively.

