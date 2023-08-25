Weekly inflation soars to 25.3pc

KARACHI: The short-term inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), continues to rise with a year-on-year increase of 25.34 per cent for the week ending on Aug 24, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) official data showed.

On a week-on-week basis, the short-term inflation, rose 0.05pc, and shows no signs of slowing down, causing concern for economists and consumers alike.

According to data, the Combined Index was at 275.71 compared to 275.57 on August 17, 2023, while the index was recorded at 219.97 a year ago, on Aug 25, 2022.

Over the past week, prices of 22 essential commodities witnessed an unprecedented increase, while only 12 commodities experienced a decrease.

During the week under review, the items whose prices increased the most include Onions (23.56%), Pulse Masoor (3.66%), Sugar (3.43%), Garlic (2.17%), Eggs (2.13%), Cooked Daal (2.04%) and Pulse Mash (1.52%), non-food items, Energy saver (1.89%) and Long Cloth (1.51%).

On the other hand, major decrease is observed in the prices of Tomatoes (22.16%), Chicken (5.44%), Rice Irri6/9 (1.70%), Potatoes (1.43%), Bananas (1.22%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 kg (0.97%), Mustard Oil (0.87%), Cooking Oil 5 litre (0.67%), Pulse Gram (0.49%), LPG (0.43%) and Wheat Flour (0.25%).

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 22.36% and 28.35%.