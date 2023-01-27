Weekly inflation up by 0.45pc

The weekly inflation in Pakistan, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased by 0.45% during the week ended January 26, 2023, as per data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the data, the SPI for the week under review was recorded at 229.83 points against 228.90 points registered in the previous week.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.02%) items increased, 06 (11.76%) items decreased and 20 (39.22%) items remained stable.

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included Onions (5.51%), Rice Irri-6/9 (4.51%), Tomatoes (4.18%), Bananas (3.57%), Rice Basmati Broken (3.56%), Garlic (3.47%), Wheat Flour (1.81%), Pulse Gram (1.74%), Pulse Moong (1.38%) and non-food item, LPG (5.29%).

The items which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis included Potatoes (4.47%), Chicken (1.63%), Gur (0.90%), Sugar (0.85%), Powdered Milk (0.26%) and Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (0.08%).

null null

Comments