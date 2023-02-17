Weekly inflation up by 2.89pc amid hike in fuel prices

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation in Pakistan, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased by 2.89% during the week ending February 16, 2023, as per data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, out of the 51 monitored items, the average price of 34 items increased, 5 items decreased whereas 12 items registered no change during the week.

The items which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included tomatoes (14.27%), onions (13.48%), eggs (4.24%), garlic (2.10%) and wheat flour (0.10%).

The items which recorded an increase in their average prices on week-on-week (WoW) basis included cooking oil 5 litre (8.65%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (8.02%), bananas (8.01%), chicken (7.49%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (6.76%), non-food items, petrol (8.82%), diesel (6.49%) and cigarettes (6.18%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (65.30%), electricity for Quarter 1 (7.50%) and chillies powdered (7.42%).

Read More: INFLATION IN PAKISTAN COULD AVERAGE 33PC IN FIRST HALF OF FY23, SAYS MOODY’S ECONOMIST

The commodities that witnessed an increase in prices on a YoY basis included, onions (433.44%), chicken (101.86%), diesel (81.36%), eggs (81.22%), rice irri-6/9 (74.12%), rice basmati broken (73.05%), petrol (69.87%), pulse moong (67.98%), bananas (67.68%), tea packet (63.89%), pulse gram (56.93%), bread (55.36%), pulse mash (53.42%), LPG (52.68%) and cigarettes (50.02%).

Comments