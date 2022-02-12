Weekly roundup: Pakistani rupee vs US dollar, other currencies

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee weakened by 23 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market in the outgoing week.

According to a weekly report, the greenback closed at Rs174.71 against the domestic currency on Friday, 25 paisas higher than Rs174.48 a week ago.

Also Read: Overseas Pakistanis’ remittances fall in January

In the open market, the US dollar appreciated by Rs0.50 to Rs177.50 against the Pakistani rupee.

Euro appreciated by Rs1 to Rs202 against the domestic unit. Whereas, the UK pound declined by Rs1 to Rs240 against the rupee.

Also Read: Foreign exchange: SBP reserves rise $1.61bn to $17.34bn

The UAE dirham rose by Rs0.10 to Rs49.40 against the rupee and Saudi Riyal by Rs0.47 to Rs47.

Comments