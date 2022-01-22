Weekly roundup: Rupee weakens against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee weakened by 17 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market in the outgoing week.

According to a weekly report, the greenback closed at Rs176.24 against the domestic currency on Friday, 17 paisas higher than Rs176.07 a week ago.

In the open market, the US dollar appreciated by Rs1.30 to Rs179.30 against the Pakistani rupee.

On the other hand, euro depreciated by Rs2.05 to Rs201.45 against the domestic unit. Whereas, the UK pound declined by Rs1 to Rs242.50 against the ruipe.

The UAE dirham rose by Rs0.30 to Rs49.20 against the rupee and Saudi Riyal by Rs0.25 to Rs47.20.

