Woman moves out of bed after 14 years following weight loss surgery in Lahore ‎

LAHORE: A Lahore surgeon helped a female school teacher who was on a bed for the past 14 years to shed 90 kilograms of her weight after performing bariatric surgery on her free of cost, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

The weight loss surgery has helped the woman to move out of her bed after 14 years of the agony she suffered owing to the obesity issue.

According to details, Surgeon Professor Maaz ul Hassan ‎performed the bariatric surgery free of cost on the school teacher who weighed upto 200 kilograms.

“The bariatric surgery usually costs upto Rs2 million,” Maaz ul Hassan said and added that he performed the surgery free of cost as being a doctor, it is their responsibility to ease a person’s sufferings.

He shared that 65-year-old school teacher Rasheeda Bibi will shed 90 kilograms through the weight loss surgery and would be able to move after lying on a bed for 14 years.

Rasheed Bibi while expressing her joy over the successful surgery said that she was a school teacher and was suffering from obesity issues. “Dr. Maaz bore the entire expense of the surgery,” she said while sharing how she spent her last 14 years in misery on a bed.