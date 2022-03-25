Viral: ‘Haunted’ doll leaves netizens horrified

A man from Scotland claims to be the owner of a haunted doll that opens and closes its mouth on its own.

The 51-year-old Gregor Stewart from Fife purchased the doll – named Uncle Herb – from the California state of the United States, who wanted to get away as far as possible.

He said the doll works despite its mechanic not operating.

The surveyor of the building claimed that the doll works when it is not happy about something.

The paranormal research device gives access to spirits to communicate through voice manipulation to form words and phrases.

“The spirit attached to uncle Herb was frustrated at being forgotten as he had never been given a name and had previously belonged to an elderly woman who kept him in a cupboard,” he said as quoted in the report. “Since we have had him, he had had lots of people engaging with him and he’s been given a name so there is a much more positive energy around him.”

He recalled that the seller from the United States acquired the doll from a family that wanted to get rid of it after the death of an elderly lady who owned it.

“The doll was kept away in a cupboard and the family would always hear lots of noises coming from where he was kept,” he said.

He added: “Once the man got it back to his home, he said that he was constantly hearing footsteps through the night. He eventually moved it to his garage but the noises and disturbances continued so he decided to put it up for sale.”

Moreover, the 51-year-old claimed that the seller was not even willing to sell it to the person living in the same state as him.

Gregor Stewart mentioned that he was intrigued when coming to know that he did not want to be near it, adding that they agreed to a deal and he came to Scotland to hand it over.

He admitted to having to expect to feel negative vibes from it but it was the other way around.

He continued: “When I first saw the doll in real life I was expecting to feel negative energy from him, but I didn’t get that at all. Initially, people would get a feeling of discomfort around him but now people just want to hold him and cuddle him.”

“He is always on display as he doesn’t like being kept in a case. He is sat on a shelf. We estimate that he is from the early 1900s. He is such an intriguing doll,” he added.

