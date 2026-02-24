Welllage says Sri Lanka can rescue T20 World Cup campaign

Co-hosts Sri Lanka can win both their remaining Super Eight matches to rescue their faltering T20 World Cup campaign, starting with New Zealand, said spinner Dunith Wellalage on Tuesday.

They must beat New Zealand in the Super Eights clash in Colombo on Wednesday or they will be out before their final match against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka were left on the brink after being blasted out for 95 against England to lose by 51 runs a day after New Zealand and Pakistan took a point each from a washout.

“We have got to now win both these games,” left-arm spinner Wellalage told reporters.

“We know how important a home World Cup is. The fans have turned up in numbers and we have always believed that we can make it to the semi-finals.

“The last two games haven’t gone to our plan but we are looking forward to the must-win clash tomorrow.”

The 23-year-old Wellalage has stood up for Sri Lanka in the absence of senior bowlers Matheesha Pathirana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Eshan Malinga because of injury.

Wellalage bowled in the power play against England and finished with three wickets including captain Harry Brook.

“It was a challenge bowling during the power plays and the key was for me to deny the batsmen boundaries,” he said.

“I had to be clever with my lengths and when I did that the batters had to take a few chances. I relished the new challenge.”

Sri Lanka have struggled in global tournaments since winning the T20 World Cup in 2014.

They hosted New Zealand in late 2024 winning Test and ODI series and drawing a T20 series 1-1.a

“We have played New Zealand a lot in recent years and we know that we can beat them in these conditions.

“We are still in with a chance to make it to the semis and winning tomorrow will be important.”