West Indies announce ODI squad for Pakistan tour

The Cricket West Indies on Monday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI tour to Pakistan.

A press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board stated batter Nicholas Pooran will lead the side while Shai Hope is named as his deputy.

The visitors are heading into the games without several high profile players. All-rounder Jason Holder is dropped due to workload management. Shimron Hetmyer, on the other side, is unavailable for selection due to the birth of his child.

Evin Lewis was not picked after he failed the fitness test.

The three fixtures will be contested in Rawalpindi. The series opener will be contested on June 8. The remaining two fixtures will be played on June 10 and June 12.

The three-game tournament is part of the ICC ODI Super League. It gives teams, except India, an opportunity to secure their spot in the top seven to automatically qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Caribbean side has included three new players for the tour. They are pacers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis and batter Keacy Carty.

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr.

