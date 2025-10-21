West Indies create ODI history with all-spin attack

West Indies have become the first ODI team in history to bowl all 50 overs with spin during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

The former world champions delivered a spin masterclass on Tuesday, bowling all 300 deliveries of spin, and conceded just 207 runs, and claimed seven wickets at the Shere Bangla Stadium.

Remarkably, their only pace option, Justin Greaves, was not used at all.

Previously, the most number of overs or balls bowled in an ODI was by Sri Lanka, who had bowled 44 overs of spin out of 50.

They achieved the same feat thrice, against West Indies in 1996, New Zealand in 1998, and Australia in 2004.

Soumya Sarkar top-scored for Bangladesh with 45 but it was Rishad’s last-gasp effort that gave a decent score on a difficult pitch.

He made an unbeaten 39 off 14 balls with three sixes and as many fours, all of which came in the last 2.1 overs.

He added 50 runs for the unbroken eighth wicket stand with captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was unbeaten on 32 off 58 balls.