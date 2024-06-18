Watch: West Indies smash highest powerplay score of T20 World Cup

Several records were broken during the Group C match between West Indies and Afghanistan played on Tuesday at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia.

West Indies thrashed Afghanistan by 104 runs in the final group-stage game of the T20 World Cup on Monday.

Asked to bat first, West Indies posted 218/5 in 20 overs with Nicholas Pooran smashed 98 off 53 balls in the final group match.

Most runs in powerplay

West Indies scored 92 runs during the Powerplay, beating the previous best of 91 by the Netherlands against Ireland at the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Pooran and hometown hero Johnson Charles (43 off 27 balls) accelerated at supersonic speed in lifting the total to 92-1 by the sixth over.

Highest total for West Indies T20 World Cups

Moreover, the score of 218/5 by the West Indies was the best they have managed at any edition of the T20 World Cup, going past the 205/6 against South Arica in Johannesburg in 2007.

Pooran overtook Chris Gayle for most sixes in T20I

Pooran hit eight sixes against Afghanistan, taking his tally to 128 in T20I cricket and past West Indies great Chris Gayle’s total of 124.

Pooran becomes the joint-top six-hitter of the tournament

Nicholas Pooran’s belligerent knock of 98, included 14 boundaries including eight sixes, and pushed him right to the top of the tournament six-hitters table. He shares first position with USA’s Aaron Jones.