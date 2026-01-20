West Indies umpire to officiate President’s Trophy Grade-I matches

Christopher Mark Taylor, a 45-year-old Umpire from Jamaica is set to officiate three matches of the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade-I 2025-26 as part of International Cricket Council’s Umpire Exchange Programme, the PCB announced today.

The Ghani Glass v Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) game at the National Bank Stadium beginning on Wednesday, 21 January will be Taylor’s first game in the tournament.

He will also be the field umpire in Khan research Laboratories (KRL) v SNGPL fixture at the KCCA Stadium starting 27 January, and Sahir Associates v Pakistan Television (PTV) game at the National Bank Stadium, scheduled to start on 2 February.

Taylor has an experience of officiating five women’s one-day and three T20 internationals apart from 41 first-class, 56 List-A and 53 T20s in total. His last assignment was the West Indies domestic 50-over competition in November 2025.

As part of the exchange programme, Taylor will not only get a chance to expedite his own growth away from home but also help the local umpires learn from his experiences and observations as a seasoned match official in West Indies’ domestic cricket circuit.