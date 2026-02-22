West Indies wary of Zimbabwe's 'X-factor' quick Muzarabani

West Indies coach Daren Sammy said Sunday his side had plans to counter Zimbabwe’s giant quick bowler Blessing Muzarabani, while admitting the 2.03m (6ft 8in) beanpole had the “X-factor”.

The West Indies will open their Super Eights campaign at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium on Monday against tournament surprise packages Zimbabwe, who topped a group including Sri Lanka and Australia.

Muzarabani was one of the revelations of the group phase, taking nine wickets and 4-17 in the upset of Australia.

“We plan for every single player. Not only him. He’s an X-factor,” Sammy told reporters Sunday.

“You’ve got to respect the opposition. We know the threat they bring against us but we also know what we have to do in order for him not to be threatening against us.”

The Super Eights were pre-seeded before the tournament, so the top eight seeds knew in advance where they would be playing in the second phase. Only one, Australia, did not make it and were replaced by Zimbabwe.

The format though has come under fire after all four group winners — India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe — were pitted against each other in the second phase.

The four group runners-up — Sri Lanka, England, Pakistan and New Zealand — are all in the other Super Eights group.

The format has brought accusations of a lopsided second phase of the tournament with two of the group winners certain to miss the semi-finals.

Sammy played a straight when quizzed about the fixture list by reporters, saying the format gave certainty to teams and fans.

“If you take the logistics that comes into it, trying to give the fans who travel an opportunity to plan ahead, that’s the big thing for most people,” said Sammy.

“Zimbabwe came out of the group. That means somebody did not come out. Zimbabwe did what they had to do.

“I do understand from the logistic standpoint, trying to give the fans the surety, flights, whatever.”

Sammy indicated that all-rounder Romario Shepherd, who took a hat-trick against Scotland, could return after being out for the past week.

“He practised well yesterday,” Sammy said of the right-arm seamer and power hitter, who had strapping on his right knee during training on Sunday but looked in no discomfort.

“Bowled quite well, you know, hit the ball very, very cleanly.

“The good thing for us is that everybody is available for selection.

“So I’m glad to know and happy to know that all my soldiers are ready to go out to war.”