Westerly wave to bring rainfall in country from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 27th March (tomorrow), Met Office said on Tuesday (today).

The weather system likely to grip upper and central parts on 28th March (Thursday) and likely to persist till 31st March.

Rain with wind/thunderstorm is expected in most districts of Balochistan from 27th to 29th March. Dry weather/dust raising winds are expected in southern parts of the province.

Rain with wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the mountains) is expected in most of districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with occasional gaps from 27th to 31st March. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected on 29th & 30th March.

Rainfall and snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir with occasional gaps from 27th March to 01st April. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected on 29th and 30th March.

Rainfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and most districts of Punjab from 27th to 31st March.

Rain with wind or thunderstorm is expected in southern Punjab districts with occasional gaps from 28th to 30th March.

Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana and Dadu districts of Sindh likely to receive rainfall on 28th and 29th March. Dry weather/dust raising winds is expected in southern parts of the province.

Moderate to heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during 29th or 30th March.