Westerly wave to bring rainfall in Sindh districts from today

KARACHI: Fresh westerly wave to bring rainfall in various districts of Sindh from today, Met office predicted on Wednesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter in west Balochistan today. Under its influence Scattered dust-thunderstorm or rainfall of moderate intensity likely in Jamshoro, Dadu, Hyderabad, Matyari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Umerkot, Noshehro Feroz, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Badin and Thatta districts of Sindh from today.

According to the PMD most of the districts of the province likely to receive rainfall with occasional gaps during 17-20 March.

According to the MET Office, “Rainfall is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.”

“Rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore from 16th to 20th March. While, in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur from 17th to 19th March,” it added.

The weather department has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

