Westerly wave to enter Balochistan tonight, bring rain, snowfall at hills

ISLAMABAD: Met Office said that a westerly wave is likely to enter in Balochistan on Feb 25th (tonight) and may grip upper parts of the country on 26th February.

Under the influence of this weather system rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills predicted in Balochistan and upper parts of the country on 26th & 27th February.

Rainfall is expected at Balochistan’s Chaghi, Noushki, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Sibbi, Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel and Kohlu on 25th Feb night and 26th Feb.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Peshawar and other areas from 25th to 27th Feb with occasional gaps. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from tonight to 27th Feb with occasional gaps.

Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan may receive rainfall on 26th and 27th Feb with isolated hailstorm may occur at some places.

Cloudy weather with gusty winds is expected in southern parts of Sindh today and 26th Feb (tomorrow).