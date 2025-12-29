Westerly wave to enter Balochistan tonight, bring winter rains

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country from tonight (29th December), strengthen on 30th December, and expected to grip upper parts of country on 31st December, Met Office said in its forecast.

The weather system is expected to persist parts till 2nd January (morning), 2026.

Under the influence of this weather system rain and snowfall over hills is expected in Balochistan’s Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Musakhel, Turbat, Gawadar, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk and Kharan districts from tonight until to 31st December.

Isolated light rain/drizzle is expected in Sindh’s Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Thatta, Badin and surroundings on 30th December (Tuesday).

Rainfall with moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s districts of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, D. I. Khan, Tank and Kohat from 30th December to 1st January.

Rain with moderate snowfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 30th December to 2nd January.

Rain and snowfall is likely in Murree and Galliyat from 30th December to 2nd January, while isolated rainfall is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Potohar region, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujrat from 31st December to 1st January, while in Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Jhang and Sahiwal on 31st December.

There is possibility of the landslides/avalanche in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Foggy conditions are likely to subside in central/southern parts of Punjab and upper Sindh during the wet spell.

Day-time temperatures are likely to drop further in coming week particularly after the spell.