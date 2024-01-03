Westerly wave likely to enter in Balochistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The PMD has forecast likely entry of a westerly wave in Balochistan from January 04 (Thursday), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chagai, Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Mastung and Zhob districts of Balochistan likely to receive rainfall on January 04 and 05, according to the weather office.

Qalat, Sibi, Noshki, Khuzdar and Makran’s coastal areas will receive rainfall and mountains snowfall during the wet spell.

Thick fog will unleash intense cold and frosty weather in the region.

The Met Office has predicted continuation of foggy conditions in plains of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh.

Intense fog will prevail in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to persisting dry weather, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.