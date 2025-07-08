‘Westworld’ creator wants to conclude the story after HBO cancellation

‘Westworld’ co-creator Jonathan Nolan is still clinging to hope he might get a chance to properly end the axed HBO show.

Created by husband-and-wife producing duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the show starred notable Hollywood stars including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, and Aaron Paul, among others.

HBO debuted the first season of ‘Westworld’ in October 2016, centring on the titular technologically advanced amusement park filled with lifelike androids (hosts), catering to human guests’ fantasies.

After a successful debut, the makers streamed season 2 in 2018 and followed it with season 3 in 2020.

The eight-episode fourth season of ‘Westworld’ premiered on June 26, 2022.

However, HBO announced in November that year that the show was cancelled, believed to be due to production’s hefty price tag and a significant reduction in viewership.

Three years after the show was axed, ‘Westworld’ co-creator Jonathan Nolan still has high hopes that he might get a chance to film and release the fifth and final season.

In an interview with a US media outlet, the filmmaker revealed plans to complete the show even if he has to shift to a different medium.

“Yes, 100 percent. We’re completionists. It took me eight years and a change of director to get Interstellar made. We’d like to finish the story we started,” he said when asked if he still wanted to deliver the ending.

While Jonathan Nolan’s comments reiterate his resolve to revive ‘Westworld,’ HBO seemed to have left it behind and developed new projects.