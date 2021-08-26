WFP thanks Pak govt for helping repair damaged humanitarian aid planes

ISLAMABAD: Our damaged planes from Kabul have been repaired with the help of Paksitan government, the executive director for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said Thursday as he thanked the country, ARY News reported.

David Beasley, who heads WFP operations, has tweeted today a video message via his official handle thanking the government of Pakistan for helping it scale up to meet the needs of the Afghan people.

#NEWS: Our damaged planes from #Kabul have been repaired, and @WFP is now ready to establish a humanitarian air bridge between Islamabad-Kabul & other destinations in #Afghanistan. This will allow us to scale up to meet the needs of the Afghan people. Thank you, @GovtofPakistan. pic.twitter.com/3MBgzDv493 — David Beasley (@WFPChief) August 25, 2021

“WFP is now ready to establish a humanitarian air bridge between Islamabad-Kabul & other destinations in Afghanistan,” Beasley said.

The Pakistani government has really helped us bring the aircraft that were damaged in Kabul, he said in a video statement standing on an Islamabad tarmac.

“This will allow us to scale up to meet the needs of the Afghan people.”

Thank you government of Pakistan, the tweet reads.