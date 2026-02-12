Oman authority cautions public after viral whale video

The Environment Authority of Oman (EA) has issued a warning following a video circulated online showing a person diving to film an orca whale in the Qantab area of Muscat Governorate.

In a statement issued on Thursday,12 February 2026 the environment authority stated that the behaviour was dangerous and posed a serious risk to personal safety.

The EA explained that the orca whale is a powerful wild marine mammal and is not pet, making its behaviour unpredictable.

It also warned that the animal could react aggressively if it feels threatened.

The authority urged the public to observe marine wildlife from boats or from a safe distance and to refrain from diving or approaching marine creatures.

The EA reiterated that public safety is a shared responsibility and called on all to adhere to environmental guidelines when interacting with wildlife.

Oman announces official start date of Ramadan 2026

Oman has announced the official starting date of the holy month of Ramadan 2026 based on scientific calculations, without waiting for a moon sighting.

This announcement comes ahead of the crescent moon sighting expected in many parts of the world on Tuesday, February 17, after Maghrib prayers.

The Sultanate’s Main Committee for Moon Sighting stated that the moon will set on Tuesday, corresponding to Shaban 29, 1447 AH, before or at sunset in all governorates of Oman, making it astronomically impossible to sight the crescent on that day.