What did you spot first? optical illusion reveals personality traits

An illusion picture which reveals a viewer’s personality through books and an old man is viral on social media platforms.

This image is a screenshot from Charles Meriot’s TikTok video. It showed a pile of books or a man with a beard and glasses.

A person who notices books loves knowledge. They are rational people with reserved and complicated personalities.

Moreover, their emotions do not get the better of them and has a practical way for spending their lives.

You may look like a cold person to others. Once they find their perfect match, they can get along with them.

The old face represents a person who is outgoing and is the life of the party. People love to spend time with them.

They live their own according to how they see best and their decision comes from their hearts. Moreover, they have an intuitive personality too.

So, what did you see first?

