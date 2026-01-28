Report: What do pigeons and wireless phone chargers have in common?

Pigeons are among nature’s most remarkable navigators, capable of finding their way home from hundreds — and even thousands — of kilometres away without getting lost. This extraordinary ability has long fascinated scientists and has now been linked to a principle similar to that used in wireless phone charging.

For centuries, pigeons were used to deliver messages because of their unmatched homing skills. Even when released far from familiar territory, they reliably return to their destination. The question that intrigued researchers was simple: How do pigeons find their way so accurately?

Scientific studies have revealed that pigeons can detect the Earth’s magnetic field through a process known as magnetoreception.

Researchers studying pigeon brains found that the organs responsible for navigation are connected to the inner ear. Inside the inner ear are extremely fine hair-like structures that respond to magnetic field changes, generating signals that help the bird determine direction and location.

To test this theory, scientists created artificial magnetic fields similar to the Earth’s natural magnetic field and observed pigeons’ responses. The results were striking: changes in the magnetic field affected the birds’ navigation, confirming that they rely on magnetic signals to orient themselves.

This mechanism closely resembles the physical principle behind wireless phone charging, which works through electromagnetic induction. In wireless chargers, changes in a magnetic field generate electrical currents that charge a mobile device. Similarly, pigeons interpret magnetic signals to guide their movement and locate their destination.

In addition to magnetoreception, pigeons use a sophisticated, multi-layered navigation system. This includes an internal “map sense” to determine their location, a “compass” to choose direction, the position of the sun, and even olfactory cues — often described as “smell maps.” Together, these systems allow pigeons to navigate distances of up to 1,100 miles with remarkable precision.

The surprising similarity between pigeons and wireless phone chargers highlights how modern technology often mirrors solutions that already exist in nature — refined through millions of years of evolution.