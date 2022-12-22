What happened after Mike Hussey sixes? Saeed Ajmal speaks up

The cricketing world still remembers batter Michael Hussey taking Australia to the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup final by scoring 24 runs off Pakistan’s off-spinner Saeed Ajmal in the last over of the semi-final.

Australia required 23 runs in the last over. Pacer Mitchell Johnson gave the strike to Michael Hussey on the first ball.

Michael Hussey hit back-to-back sixes on the second and third delivery. He scored a boundary before ending the game with a maximum on the next delivery.

The moment continues to haunt Pakistan fans after 22 years. Saeed Ajmal still talks about what he went through.

Saeed Ajmal, in an interview, said he could not leave his house for more than a week after returning from West Indies because only his name was taken after the match.

He said bringing variations on doosra and developing a pacer helped him become the number one bowler in Test, ODI and T20Is.

Saeed Ajmal was one of the most prolific spinners Pakistan ever produced. The off-spinner represented the Green Shirts in 212 fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20Is) with 447 wickets to his name.

He has scored 866 runs and scored a Test half-century too.

The spinner was part of the Pakistan team that won its maiden ICC T20 World Cup in 2009.

