What if your city was nuked? NUKEMAP has the answers

Have you ever wondered about what impacts would a nuclear bomb attack have, if it was dropped in your city? NUKEMAP can answer your questions.

The platform launched a decade ago, has gained sudden popularity amid World War III threats and the Russia Ukraine crisis.

The idea of the platform was of an expert Professor Alex Wellerstein, who used declassified nuclear weapons effects data to create the platform.

In a recent tweet, he said that “If you are having trouble connecting to NUKEMAP right now (it is overwhelmed with traffic a lot of the time).”

If you are having trouble connecting to NUKEMAP right now (it is overwhelmed with traffic a lot of the time), you can use this authorized mirror of it: https://t.co/QADzsUO49m — Alex Wellerstein (@wellerstein) February 28, 2022

The user can specify the detonation specifics and choose from a range of bombs. The NUKEMAP gives an estimation of everything from radioactive fallout to possible casualties.

Users can simulate real weapons tested by countries like North Korea, Russia and the US.

The atomic bomb “little boy” that the US launched on Hiroshima in 1945 is also available to try on the platform.

Over 220 million virtual detonations have been carried out over NUKEMAP by users since the NUKEMAP’s launch in 2012.

Wellerstein, who blogged about the interactive map website has said that “Pretty much every nation with an outgoing internet connection has had at least one visitor to NUKEMAP, which is a little amazing and overwhelming, even more so since NUKEMAP is in English.” The10 countries most of the NUKEMAP users come from are as follows:

The United States of America, 14.2 million users (34% of the total)

The United Kingdom, 2.4 million (7.5%)

Canada, 1.4 million (4.4%)

Germany, 1.1 million (3.5%)

Russia, 1.1 million (3.3%)

Australia, 977K (3%)

France, 856K (2.6%)

Poland, 633K (1.9%)

Spain, 582K (1.8%)

Brazil, 572K (1.8%)

According to Wellerstein the most popular bomb among users , is ‘King of the Bombs’ — the Tsar Bomba with its maximum design yield (100 Mt) with over 81 million simulations by itself (37% of the total detonations).

