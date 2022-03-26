What is the speed of sound on Mars ?

Scientists have discovered that sound travels differently on Mars due to temperature and density, causing high notes to travel more easily than bass notes.

The change in speed can cause different consequences in the future communication of Martians on the planet.

Mars has a lower speed of sound, around 540mph, in comparison to earth due to the average temperature being -81F. The speed of sound on earth is about 760 mph.

Why is the speed of sound different on Mars?

The speed of sound depends directly on the temperature and density of the medium it is travelling through, denser the medium faster sound travels. Mars has a slower speed of sound because of its lower temperature and lesser density than earth.

Scientists, using different equipment, found out the atmosphere on Mars produces a weird effect causing high-pitched sounds to travel faster.

The findings were disclosed at the 53rd Lunar and Planetary Science Conference by Baptiste Chide of the Los Alamos National Laboratory. The speed of sound depends on the density and temperature of the medium it is travelling through. The density of the medium and the speed of sound are directly proportional.

“The speed of sound retrieved by this technique is computed over the entire acoustic propagation path, which goes from the ground to the height of the microphone. Therefore, at any given wavelength it is convoluted by the variations of temperature and wind speed and direction along this path,” wrote one of the researchers in their conference paper.

