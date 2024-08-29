What new feature is WhatsApp rolling out for users?

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has rolled out a new beta update for Android users, introducing passkeys feature for encrypted backups.

The passkeys feature simplifies the process of accessing encrypted backups, replacing complex passwords with biometric authentication methods such as fingerprints or facial recognition.

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to protect their backups with either a custom password or a 64-digit encryption key. While these methods are highly secure, they can be difficult to remember, leading to potential lockouts.

The new passkey feature eliminates this issue, enabling users to quickly and securely access their backups using their biometric data.

The passkey itself will be stored in a password manager, adding an extra layer of convenience and security.

This feature is currently in development and will be available in a future update.

Earlier, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, announced to introduce a new feature that will allow users to chat without revealing their phone numbers.

The feature, aimed at enhancing user privacy and improving the messaging experience, will add a significant layer of privacy to the platform as WhatsApp users will be able to chat without the need to reveal their phone numbers.

Instead, only their username will be visible to the user they are chatting with, a feature which platforms such as Telegram already implemented with success.