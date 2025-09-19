What Planet Is Next to the Moon Tonight?

Tonight, September 19, 2025, Venus will appear strikingly close to the waning crescent moon in the pre-dawn sky, joined by the bright star Regulus in a stunning celestial conjunction. This event, where two or more celestial bodies seem to align closely from Earth’s perspective, offers a breathtaking sight for skywatchers across the U.S.

What Is a Conjunction?

A conjunction occurs when planets, stars, or other celestial objects appear near each other in the sky due to their orbital paths aligning from our viewpoint, despite being millions of miles apart. In this case, the moon, Venus (often called Earth’s twin due to its rocky composition and similar orbit), and Regulus, a prominent star in the Leo constellation, will form a striking trio.

When and Where to See the Conjunction

The conjunction will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere, including the U.S., on Friday, September 19, 2025, in the early morning hours before sunrise. To catch the event:

Look East : Locate the waning crescent moon in the pre-dawn sky.

: Locate the waning crescent moon in the pre-dawn sky. Spot Venus and Regulus : Venus, one of the brightest objects in the sky, and Regulus, a brilliant star, will be near the moon.

: Venus, one of the brightest objects in the sky, and Regulus, a brilliant star, will be near the moon. Timing : The best viewing window is after sunset on Thursday and before sunrise on Friday.

: The best viewing window is after sunset on Thursday and before sunrise on Friday. Location: Choose a spot with a clear view of the eastern horizon. Check the weather forecast for clear skies, as clouds could obscure the view.

Do You Need Equipment?

No telescope is required to enjoy this conjunction. Venus and the moon are the second and third brightest objects in the night sky after the sun, and Regulus is among the brightest stars. This makes the trio easy to spot with the naked eye, though binoculars or a telescope can enhance the view.

Weather Forecast Considerations

Cloud cover could impact visibility. The National Weather Service provides cloud cover forecasts for September 19, 2025, with higher percentages indicating cloudier skies. Check local weather updates to ensure optimal viewing conditions.

Why This Event Is Special

This conjunction follows a recent Venus-Jupiter pairing in August, offering another chance to witness a cosmic alignment. The event is a reminder of the dynamic nature of our solar system, where planets and stars create fleeting, beautiful patterns in the sky.

For the best experience, seek out dark sky locations recommended by DarkSky International, which lists 163 designated dark sky communities in the U.S. With clear skies and a good vantage point, this celestial trio will be a memorable sight.