This is what Sindh transgenders demand in Nov 20 march

KARACHI: Ahead of their first rights march on November 20, a transgender community shared their demands, in a press conference on Friday, wherein criminalizing hate speech, riddled with trans-phobia, topped the list. It was followed by a demand of revoking the blood money law in trans murder cases, ARY News reported.

“Transphobia is in fact an ideology of hate, imported from the west since the general public has always accepted the existence of indigenous diverse gender identities in our society,” said Sindh Moorat March organizer Shahzadi Rai in the presser today at Karachi Press Club. “Transgenders are not western, transphobia is”

Titled ‘Sindh Moorat March’, the demonstration on Sunday will mark the international transgenders day, with a list of demands by the community that include their right to self-perceived identity. A right that was at the heart of the trans rights act passed by the National Assembly in 2021, but was later controverted by religious group in Pakistan.

Another SMM organizer, Hina Baloch, said that it is “unlawful to strip anyone of their veils and right to privacy by forcefully testing them”.

She cited edicts by clerics that support this demand and added, “We will fight back to safeguard the right to self perceived gender identity at all costs.”

Another demand by the trans rights activist is making the abandonment of transgender child a criminal offense so that parents or legal guardians of trans children dont leave them forlorn at the mercy of streets.

Implementing the existing 0.2 per cent quota for jobs of transgender persons is also among the demands raised by the SMM organizers, as well as calling on the state to make sure Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 is protected at all costs.

Confusion or conspiracy? Pakistan’s trans rights act falls to dispute

Earlier last month, after religious parties claimed the trans rights act paves way for possibility of same-sex marriages, among the violations of other Islamic edicts, it was challenged in, and was thus termed anti-Sharia by, the Federal Shariat Court



Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamat e Islami petitioned against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, and he separately also proposed an amendment that among other things, finds fault with even the term ‘transgenders’, which he says is an umbrella term that accommodates people with gender dysphoria, who are otherwise perfectly fine with respect to their bodies.

