What world admits now Pakistan has been saying for years: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has Sunday said Pakistan has maintained the stance of a political solution in Afghanistan for years but the world has come to acknowledge this to be the only possible solution just recently, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, speaking to the media, said that Pakistan’s policy has been that we cannot abandon a layman in Afghanistan and thus we played a key role in the evacuations.

Both the Afghan sections, ones that have been evacuated and those left behind, are important for Pakistan and so we have tried and convinced the world to not forsake this region and let the cleavage emerge, said Fawad Chaudhry.

He said he is at loss to understand why India was critical of Pakistan’s efforts in retrieving the peace to Afghan lands. India has no border connectivity with Afghanistan, not of a single inch, why they are bothered I don’t understand, he said.

Pakistan hosts meeting of Afghanistan’ neighbours for regional approach

“A brief look through Indian media feels as if Afghanistan is the biggest Indian concern at the moment, while they should mind their own business,” said Fawad.

Niether India ever had a stake in Afghanistan, it doesn’t presently maintain anything and nor there will be anything related to India in Afghanistan, he said. Our position is clear, he said, adding that Pakistan only wants peace and stability in Afghanistan, for the Afghans.