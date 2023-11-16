Whatever you do, don’t buy an Nvidia GPU right now

For those who want to build or upgrade a PC, this is the time to buy different components as the Black Friday sales bring huge discounts to acquire various components at significantly discounted prices, especially on new Nvidia graphics cards.

Rumors suggested that Nvidia is upgrading its RTX 40-series, releasing an RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and an RTX 4070 Super to replace the RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, and RTX 4070, respectively.

The likelihood of this refresh gained credibility with Nvidia’s announcement of a “special address” at CES 2024, and board partners reportedly being informed about the launch.

The significance of Black Friday in the potential price drop of existing models as the “Super refresh” is expected to maintain the same prices, while it is anticipated that the retailers sell them off to create space for the new Supermodels.

Leaks indicate a bump of 5% for the RTX 4080 Super, up to 22% for the RTX 4070 Super, which will surely impact current GPU prices. Even if the performance boost is modest, the effect on pricing is clear.

Nvidia’s roadmap suggests a departure from the usual two-year release cadence, with the next-gen GPUs (RTX 50-series) which is anticipated in 2025.

This gap leaves room for Nvidia to extend the life of the RTX 40 series, given the current competitive market and pricing strategies.

Although waiting for verification on the Super Fresh, it is suggested to hold off on purchasing the RTX 4070, RTX 4070 Ti, and RTX 4080 during Black Friday.

Despite some discounts on sale, there is a huge chance for further price reductions in the coming months which makes waiting for a sensible choice, especially for those eyeing the rumored Supermodels.