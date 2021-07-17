These applications in your phone will lead to suspension of WhatsApp account

WhatsApp has warned users that downloading certain applications will lead to the suspension of a user’s account in the first place and losing it completely in the later phase.

A message shared by the Facebook-owned messaging app said that upon receiving an in-app message notifying that your account is “temporarily suspended” means that you are probably using an unauthorized version of the app instead of the official application.

“If after your account has been temporarily suspended you do not start using the official version of WhatsApp, your account could be permanently suspended.”

It further shared the names of the unauthorized apps namely WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be able to move your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another, are altered versions of messaging app owned by Facebook.

“These unofficial applications are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service,” it said adding that the messaging app does not endorse the use of these third-party applications because it is not possible to validate their security practices.

It further shared the process through which users could switch to the official version from these unauthorized versions.