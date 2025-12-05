WhatsApp adds a voice message feature for missed calls on iOS

WhatsApp has launched a new feature for iOS users that lets them send a voice message when a call is unanswered, similar to Apple’s voicemail system.

The latest iOS update now features a ‘Record voice message’ button on the call screen itself. This eliminates the previous multi-step process of ending a call, navigating to the chat, and then sending an audio message.

When a voice call is not answered, users can record a short note that is sent immediately with the missed call notification. This feature allows recipients to understand the purpose of the call without waiting for a separate text message.

Reports from WABetaInfo also indicate that WhatsApp plans to extend this feature to video calls, enabling users to send short video messages if a video call is unanswered.

This update strives to improve communication by streamlining the process of following up on missed calls. As the feature is being rolled out gradually, there is no confirmed release timeline for Android users yet.

Coinciding with this update is the platform’s reorganization of its Calls tab, which now features a unified call hub integrating both voice and video call tools. The hub features four key options:

Call button : Initiate individual or group calls with up to 31 participants.

Scheduling button : Plan calls for a later time.

Keypad button : Dial numbers directly, even if they are not saved on the device.

Favourites section: Pin frequently contacted numbers for quick access.

The redesign aims to streamline how users manage and schedule calls, making the calling experience within WhatsApp more intuitive.