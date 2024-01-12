WhatsApp adds custom stickers, new text formatting options

The most renowned messenger application – WhatsApp – recently added a new custom sticker creation option on iOS, enabling users to edit images from the camera roll into their unique visual combinations.

fun news! you can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers 🤩 in other news, you’ll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it rolling out now on iOS pic.twitter.com/Q21P85eSpg — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 11, 2024

The above clip demonstrates the process that will essentially enable the users to build their digital stickers by using existing WhatsApp add-ons and tools.

In a recent update, the app has introduced the ability to create stickers from images, a feature that has been available for approximately a year on iOS.

This allows users to cut elements from photos for personalized visuals. The latest enhancement includes the option to add various elements such as graphics, drawn-on updates, animated effects, and more.

The process is straightforward – users can create a sticker from an existing image in their device gallery and customize it with preferred elements. Additionally, the new feature allows editing of previously created stickers.

This addition could prove to be an enjoyable feature, offering users another means to boost engagement and interaction with creative elements.

WhatsApp is also rolling out new text formatting options on Android, allowing users to incorporate code blocks, quotes, bullet points, and more. While these formatting options have been available on iOS for some time, they are now making their way to Android, expanding communication possibilities within the app.