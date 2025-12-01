WhatsApp adds festive animation feature in latest update

WhatsApp has introduced a festive confetti animation in its latest Android beta update (version 2.25.35.11), available through the Google Play Beta Program.

This purely decorative feature is the main highlight, adding a lively and visually engaging touch to chats. The animation appears when users react to messages using specific emojis, transforming ordinary reactions into interactive moments, especially for special occasions.

The feature is currently being rolled out to select beta testers and will become available to more users in the coming days.

The update also adds the Party Popper emoji to WhatsApp’s default reaction tray for easier access, ensuring users can quickly apply this festive effect on any message.

The confetti animations in WhatsApp are powered by the Lottie framework, which enables high-quality animations without compromising app performance.

The festive confetti animation, made smooth and responsive by Lottie, will be available for a limited time, mirroring its availability last year. This seasonal visual feature enhances user engagement without causing lag and is perfectly timed for the holiday and New Year celebrations.

Furthermore, the Lottie framework facilitates complex, multi-layered animations that would be challenging to achieve with traditional methods, making this burst of visual fun feel special and timely.

Users can enjoy these lively reactions throughout the festive period, creating memorable interactions in their chats.