WhatsApp adds new 'Audience' feature to verify who can see your status

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature to enhance status privacy settings. Spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.2.9, this upcoming tool aims to offer a clearer and more user-friendly experience.

Users will find this feature within the status privacy settings, where they can easily verify the audience for their update, confirm the chosen privacy option, and check if others can reshare the post.

This update specifically benefits those who frequently adjust their settings before posting. Currently, WhatsApp offers no direct way to confirm who can view a live status, often forcing users to rely on memory or delete the post if they feel unsure about the audience.

According to WABetaInfo, users can access this feature via the viewer’s menu on any active status within the 24-hour window. Opening this menu reveals a new “Audience” section. Tapping it displays a summary page showing the specific privacy settings for that update.

At the top of the page, WhatsApp clearly indicates who the user shared the status with. If the user made it visible to all saved contacts, the label reads “My Contacts.” If they applied restrictions, the labels show “My Contacts Except” or “Only share with.”

The feature also lists the specific contacts included or excluded. This addresses the common need to share different updates with specific groups, like family, friends, or colleagues.

By allowing users to manage visibility more clearly, this new beta feature reduces confusion and eliminates the need to delete and repost statuses.