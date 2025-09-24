WhatsApp adds new in-app translation feature

WhatsApp, a popular, free messaging and video calling app owned by Meta Platforms that allows users to send text messages, voice messages, photos, videos, and other documents to contacts for free over the internet, rather than using cellular networks, has introduced a new feature of translation, which allows users to translate to their desired language directly within the popular network.

In order to translate a message, the user simply needs to long press on the text and tap the option “Translation.” Subsequently, the user may select both the preferred language and source, having the ability to download the language for subsequent use.

Moreover, WhatsApp further revealed that all translations will be held locally on the device of the user, aligned with the app’s end-to-end encryption that ensures even the mother company, Meta, is unable to see message content.

However, for the iPhone users, over 19 languages are available, including Dutch, French, German, Indonesian, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Polish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Italian.

In six languages, on the other hand, Android users could receive translation, but the users were unable to access an additional convenience feature: automatic translation for the whole chat thread.

More important to note is that all coming chats in a conversation will automatically translate without requiring manual activation for every message once it is enabled.

