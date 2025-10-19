WhatsApp to cap unanswered messages in new anti-spam test

WhatsApp is testing a new anti-spam feature that restricts the number of messages accounts can send without a reply from the recipient. This trial, reported by TechCrunch on Friday, aims to target high-volume senders and spammers.

The company is experimenting with different limits, and all messages from individuals and businesses contribute to this cap, including multiple unread messages sent to the same recipient.

However, once a recipient replies, those messages are removed from the monthly count. Accounts approaching the limit will receive a warning from WhatsApp.

Meta’s WhatsApp has informed TechCrunch that most users are unlikely to reach the new messaging limit. This is consistent with general decorum, as individuals typically don’t continue messaging those who don’t respond.

Therefore, this test appears specifically designed for businesses and spammers. It will be implemented in several countries in the coming weeks.

The trial is Meta-owned WhatsApp’s latest attempt to fend off its festering spam and scam problem.

Last year, it added the ability to unsubscribe from businesses’ marketing messages. This August, it began notifying users when someone not in their contacts adds them to a group.

Alongside that announcement, WhatsApp said it restricted over 6.8 million accounts related to scam centers in the first half of 2025.