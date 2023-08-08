WhatsApp announces ‘voice chats’ for groups, upto 32 people

Meta-owned messenger app WhatsApp’s latest beta has rolled out a new voice chat feature that lets groups of up to 32 people connect for a spoken session.

According to recently published notes by WABetaInfo. WhatsApp beta version 2.23.16.19 is rolling out to testers on Android, adding features similar to Telegram and Discord chats, Slack’s Huddles, and even Meta’s own Messenger platform.

This new feature can be observed as a waveform icon present in group chats. However, this icon will only appear if the WhatsApp account has enabled the feature and the group is compatible with it.

By tapping this button, the voice chat begins instantly, bringing up its unique interface. Subsequently, anyone within the group, up to a maximum of 32 individuals, can seamlessly join and initiate discussions.

Differing from the current group call functionality, group voice chats will not trigger simultaneous ringing on all participants’ phones.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.19: what’s new? WhatsApp is rolling out voice chats, a new feature to communicate in your groups, and it’s available to some beta testers!https://t.co/FxlDMc22HX pic.twitter.com/eBUnDVaeBE — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 6, 2023

When everyone leaves, the session remains active but will automatically end after an hour. Voice chats in WhatsApp are, like its other messages, end-to-end encrypted by default.

The release of the new WhatsApp voice chat feature might extend beyond beta installations, as indicated by WABetaInfo.

Although Meta isn’t among the pioneers in introducing this functionality (Telegram has had voice chat features since 2020),

WhatsApp enjoys the advantage of being one of the most extensively utilized messaging applications globally, boasting a user base of over 2 billion.