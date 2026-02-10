WhatsApp begins rolling out voice and video calls on web

WhatsApp is starting to roll out support for voice and video calls through its web app, allowing users to make calls directly from a browser on their computer.

Until now, WhatsApp Web has been limited to messaging, offering a convenient way to access chats without installing any software. That is now changing, with WABetaInfo reporting that voice and video calling features are being introduced to the web version.

The calling option appears through dedicated “Voice” and “Video” buttons within individual chats. However, the feature is still under development, with WhatsApp reportedly working to ensure a stable, bug-free experience. At present, calls can only be initiated from one-to-one conversations.

According to the report, web-based calls will support screen sharing and retain end-to-end encryption. The feature is also expected to work on platforms such as Linux, which does not currently have an official WhatsApp desktop application.

There is no confirmed timeline for a wider rollout, but the addition is expected to significantly expand the functionality of WhatsApp Web and improve its usefulness for desktop users.

