WhatsApp beta tests screen sharing feature for video calls

As part of a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, WhatsApp is rolling out a beta test for a new screen-sharing feature on Android devices.

The feature is also accompanied by a new placement for tabs at the bottom of the navigation bar during video call.

Essentially, this feature will let users to easily share their screen during a video call. All you would have to do is tap on the icon at the bottom of your phone, and then a prompt that asks you whether you want to record your screen will appear.

READ: WhatsApp introduces ‘screen sharing’ feature for beta users on Android

Once you click on ‘Start now’ everything that appears on your screen will appear on the person you’re screen sharing to. Do keep in mind that this feature may not work with older versions of Android as well as large group calls.

The screen sharing feature and the new placement of tabs is now available to certain beta testers, and will be rolling out to more users in the coming weeks