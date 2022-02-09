WhatsApp brings global voice note player for desktop users

The Meta-owned popular messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new global voice note player that lets users keep listening to voice notes in the background.

This feature has been made available for both the iOS and desktop users.

According to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the feature enables users to listen to voice notes while switching to a different conversation.

As you start playing a voice note, the playback doesn’t stop when you switch to a different chat.

The voice note will continue playing in the background. As you move out of the chat while the voice note is playing a small media player will appear at the bottom, showing a progress bar and a playback button.

