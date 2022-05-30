WhatsApp celebrates Stanger Things 4 release with sticker pack

Social media application WhatsApp rolled out a sticker pack to celebrate the release of the OTT platform Netflix original Stranger Things 4.

The feature is available in Android, iOS, beta and desktop versions.

The online chat messaging application had released “Sticker Heist” to celebrate the release of the Spanish crime thriller web show La Casa de Papel, translated into English as Money Heist.

The feature may take time to be available on the WhatsApp Sticker Store.

If a user wants to download the sticker pact at once, which may not be available for their account, may use special deep links that allow the users to download specific sticker packs that are not available in certain countries or incompatible versions.

Related – Use this feature to convert photos into WhatsApp sticker

Based in the 1980s in Havana city of the Indiana state of the United States, the show tells the story of a group of young friends – led by Millie Brown aka Eleven who has psychokinetic powers – witnessing the exploits of supernatural forces and secret government. They unravel events which cannot be explained.

Netflix added a warning to the web show after 21 people died in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde city of Texas state in the United States.

It is pertinent to mention that the opening scene shows the dead bodies of children covered in blood following a massacre.

Comments