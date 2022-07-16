Saturday, July 16, 2022
WhatsApp CEO warns users against using ‘fake or modified version’

Chief executive (CEO) of the instant messaging application WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, has warned the users against using fake or modified versions of the application. 

In a thread on Twitter, the CEO said, “Reminder to @WhatsApp users that downloading a fake or modified version of WhatsApp is never a good idea. These apps sound harmless but they may work around WhatsApp privacy and security guarantees.”

He added, “mobile phone malware is a pernicious threat that must be countered and the security community continues to develop new ways to prevent it from spreading.”

Will added, “If you see friends or family using a different form of WhatsApp please encourage them to only use WhatsApp from a trusted app store or our official website directly.”

