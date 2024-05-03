How to use WhatsApp Chat Lock feature

WhatsApp has launched a new privacy feature called “Chat Lock” that adds an extra layer of security to your most personal conversations. With Chat Lock, you can lock individual chats, which moves them to a separate folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric data (like your fingerprint or Face ID).

Here’s how to use Chat Lock:

1. Enable device authentication (like your phone passcode, Face ID, or fingerprint) to unlock chats.

2. Locked chats will be kept in a separate folder, and notifications will be hidden.

3. To access locked chats, you’ll need to authenticate with your device.

4. You can lock individual chats, group chats, and muted chats.

5. Calls won’t be locked, but you can still receive calls from locked chat contacts or groups.

6. If you use WhatsApp’s backup and restore feature, your locked chats will remain locked when you restore to a new phone.

7. The person you’re chatting with won’t know you’ve locked the chat.

8. To lock an archived chat, unarchive it first, then lock it.

Turning Chat Lock On and Off:

1. Go to the chat you want to lock and tap “Chat Info.”

2. Toggle on “Chat Lock” and confirm with your fingerprint or Face ID.

3. To turn off Chat Lock, toggle it off in the chat’s info.

Viewing Locked Chats:

1. Go to the Chats tab and swipe down.

2. Tap the “Locked Chats” folder.

3. Authenticate with your device to access the locked chats.

Remember, Chat Lock adds an extra layer of privacy to your most personal conversations. Use it to keep your chats safe and secure!