Saturday, October 12, 2024
WhatsApp starts rolling out chat-specific themes

In a long-awaited update, WhatsApp has begun rolling out chat-specific theme support for its Android beta users. This feature allows users to customize the appearance of individual conversations with a range of options.

Key Features:

– 20 color options
– Over 22 textured themes
– Automatic matching message colors
– Customizable wallpapers
– Private themes for each conversation participant

WhatsApp

Exclusive to Android Beta (For Now)

While this update is currently limited to Android beta users, it’s expected to roll out to all WhatsApp users in the coming months.

The introduction of chat-specific themes brings WhatsApp in line with Facebook Messenger, which has offered similar customization options for some time.

As WhatsApp continues to refine its features, users can expect a more personalized and engaging messaging experience.

WhatsApp’s focus on privacy and customization comes amidst growing competition from rival messaging apps. With over 2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp remains one of the most popular messaging platforms globally.

Meta’s ongoing investments in WhatsApp aim to solidify its position as a leader in secure and feature-rich messaging solutions.

