WhatsApp chats to become more exciting with this fun-filled feature

WhatsApp, the go-to app for millions of users worldwide, is set to bring even more excitement to conversations with its upcoming update.

According to reliable sources at WaBetaInfo, the popular messaging platform is currently working on a new feature that will enable users to create their own stickers within the app itself. While still in the development phase, the feature promises to provide a more fun and personalized experience for users.

The forthcoming update will allow users to swiftly transform their images into stickers. Leveraging the power of iOS 16 APIs, the app intelligently extracts the subject from the chosen image and seamlessly converts it into a sticker.

This eliminates the need for third-party applications, providing a more native and convenient experience for users. WhatsApp aims to streamline the sticker creation process, making it accessible directly within the chat share action sheet.

Users will be able to select an image from their gallery and utilize various editing tools, including background removal, to perfect their stickers.

While the sticker creation tool will be available on both WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop, iOS users can expect additional functionalities when the feature becomes accessible to them.

These enhancements will further empower users to unleash their creativity and customize their stickers, adding a unique touch to their conversations.

As the development of this exciting feature progresses, WhatsApp enthusiasts eagerly await its official release.