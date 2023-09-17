WhatsApp could allow support for avatars on video calls

Meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp is reportedly testing the new beta for Android 2.23.19.14 update, which introduces the new Video Avatar Calling feature.

This essentially means that you will be able to use your WhatsApp Avatar during video calls, making things more fun.

WhatsApp got the ability to send and create Avatars for more interesting conversations with people, last year.

Using avatar won’t disable end-to-end encryption on video calls, ensuring your safety and privacy are not compromised. But do note that some data is used by Meta to further improve the avatar experience.

Besides avatar support in video calls, WhatsApp was found working on avatar reactions for Status updates. These avatar-related changes could help once WhatsApp’s alleged Meta Quest support lands.

You can already use your avatar in video calls on Instagram and Messenger. The three messaging services share many underlying features, and the ability to use avatar during video calls would be another addition to that list. Zoom also lets you use an animated avatar on video calls.

You can currently have up to 32 people in a group WhatsApp video call, though you can only initiate the call with 15 people simultaneously.