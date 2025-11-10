WhatsApp developing 'Requests' folder to manage unknown messages

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature designed to enhance user control over incoming messages. Currently in the development phase, this feature will enable users to manage how they receive messages from unknown contacts. It is expected to be included in a future update.

The primary aim of this upcoming feature is to give users greater authority over their chat interactions and connections within the app. By introducing a new privacy setting, WhatsApp seeks to provide users with options to filter messages from unfamiliar contacts without completely blocking them.

The new setting, titled “Who can message me,” will offer two main choices for users. The first option, “Everyone,” maintains the current default setting, where any message from an unknown contact appears directly in the chat list.

The second choice, “My Contacts,” delivers improved control by directing messages from non-contacts into a separate folder named “Requests.” This option stops such messages from appearing immediately in the main chat tab, allowing users to manage their inbox more effectively.

The “Requests” folder functions similarly to Instagram’s “Message Requests” feature. When someone outside a user’s contact list sends a message, it is held in this folder instead of appearing on the main chat screen. This allows users to manage conversations selectively and keep their primary chat area clean.

This new privacy setting doesn’t prevent messages from being delivered; it merely changes how they appear within WhatsApp, giving users more flexibility in managing their chats.

This enhancement is part of WhatsApp’s continuous commitment to improving user experience by offering personalized control over communication.

Allowing users to choose how they manage messages from unknown contacts is intended to boost both user satisfaction and security.